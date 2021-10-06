Man who threatened teen with screwdriver jailed for four years

Published: 12:11 PM October 6, 2021

Nicholas Everett, who was jailed for four years. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man who robbed a teenager of mobile phone and bike after threatening him with a screwdriver has been jailed for four years.

The teenager was pushing his mountain bike along Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft towards Tesco when 32-year-old Nicholas Everett approached him and pushed a screwdriver against his chest over his clothing, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Everett ordered the boy to hand over his phone and bag and moved the screwdriver up to his neck, said Liam Edwards, prosecuting.

Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: ARCHANT

The boy handed over his iPhone and his bag which contained his bank cards and was made to reveal his PIN.

Everett then told him he had “three seconds to run” and the boy ran away.

Mr Edwards said the items stolen from the victim were valued at £2,000.

Everett, of London Road South, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to robbery on June 9 this year and stealing the victim’s bike, iPhone, bag and bank cards.

He asked for a further offence of robbery, attempted theft from a motor vehicle and two offences of theft from a motor vehicle to be considered.

Sentencing him, Judge Martyn Levett said the victim had suffered flashbacks and panic attacks since the robbery.

Jude Durr, mitigating, said his client had pleaded guilty to the offences in advance of any trial date, but said the current offences were more serious than any of his previous offending.

He said on his release from custody, Everett wanted to move away from Suffolk to the Bournemouth area.

Mr Durr described the offences as unsophisticated and amateurish and said Everett, who has tattoos on his face and some missing teeth, was inevitably going to be apprehended because of his distinctive appearance.

The court heard that during the robbery Everett also told the boy “not to mess with Londoners”.

The matter was reported to the police and when the victim got home he used a ‘Find my phone’ app on his iPad and located his phone at a Shell garage in Jubilee Way, said Mr Edwards.

The victim gave the location to his brother who was looking for the man who’d attacked his brother and his bike and Everett was arrested.

Two bank cards in the name of the victim were found on the garage forecourt and Everett told police he’d found them.