Lowestoft men to be sentenced after admitting assault of man

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:49 PM June 21, 2021   
Michael Latham, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, May 7. - Credit: Archant

Two Lowestoft men who have admitted being involved in the assault of a man will be sentenced next month.

Lovell Farman, 22, of Bonds Meadow, Oulton Broad, and Dylan Spaull, 20, of The Mardle, Carlton Colville, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, June 21.

They pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on April 20, 2019.

Judge David Pugh adjourned until July 9 to allow pre-sentence reports to be prepared on the men by the probation service.

Judge Pugh told the men: “The fact that I’m asking for pre-sentence reports to be prepared on you and that I’m granting you bail is no indication of sentence.”

Matthew McNiff, for Farman, said his client appreciated the reality of his position.

Richard Kelly, for Spaull, said his client had no previous convictions and was in work and the court would be assisted by a pre-sentence report on him.

Farman was remanded in custody and Spaull’s bail was allowed to continue.

