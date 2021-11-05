Police foot patrol catches two men carrying cannabis
Published: 3:00 PM November 5, 2021
Two men were caught by police carrying cannabis.
The two were stopped separately by Lowestoft Police officers on a foot patrol in East Kestrel yesterday, Thursday, November 4.
A quantity of cannabis was found on each of them.
One man in his 20s was searched after seven grams of cannabis was found on him in the Hemplands.
He was given a community resolution.
The other man, also in his 20s, was detained for possession of three cannabis joints.
He was reported for the offences and will be summoned to court.
