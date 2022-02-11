'I'm grieving again' - Mum's devastation after dead baby's ashes stolen

Jewellery and a dead baby's ashes were stolen from a home in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant 2015/Nina Bligh

A 38-year-old mum has described how she is 'grieving again' after her dead baby's ashes were stolen by a burglar.

Nina Bligh returned home from boxing at 5.20pm on Thursday, February 3, with her two children aged 11 and 9, to discover that her home on Normanston Drive, Lowestoft, had been broken into by a burglar.

After smashing a patio window to gain access to the home, the burglar took jewellery and other valuables from the main bedroom using a key found inside to unlock doors. The burglary took place at some point on February 3 between 3.45pm and 5.20pm.

Among the valuable items was a purple drawstring satin pouch which contained the ashes of Mrs Bligh's deceased baby.

Speaking a week after the burglary took place, Mrs Bligh said she feels like she has nothing left.

"I'm grieving the death of my baby all over again," she said.

"The violation of it all hasn't kicked in yet. I feel heartbroken.

"I'm lost for words."

Mrs Bligh lost her baby during a miscarriage on January 26, 2016.

To this day, she names it 'Baby' because she didn't know the gender.

"The plan was to have Baby buried alongside me when I die," she said.

"That has been taken away from me now.

"I feel like I've got nothing left."

The burglary has not only had an impact on the mum of two but has left her eldest frightened to be on his own.

She said: "My eldest is very scared and has been spending nights with me in bed.

"The burglar doesn't understand the devastation and heartbreak they have caused.

"The jewellery included sentimental items and treasured memories.

"It feels like everything has been taken away from me.

"What doesn't make sense is that the burglar took whole jewellery boxes.

"But when it came to Baby's ashes, these were directly taken out of the trinket box along with the purple satin bag.

"If someone comes across the purple satin bag I would urge them to do the right thing and phone the police."

Those who may know any information related to the incident or saw any suspicious activity, should contact Lowestoft CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/7115/22.