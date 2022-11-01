Two arrested as group of 30 people stopped over 'rowdiness' on Halloween

Two men have been arrested after a group of more than 30 people were stopped by police for "rowdy" and anti-social behaviour on Halloween night.

The incident happened in Lowestoft's Whitton area, where police said two men used "serious potty language".

They were arrested under the pubic order act and one of the men in his teens is suspected of possessing cannabis after police said they found a suspicious package on him.

A spokesman for Lowestoft police said on Facebook "I won't tell you where he was hiding it, I'll leave that to your imagination".

He was questioned at Lowestoft police station and released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The other man in his 20s remains at the station assisting police with their enquiries.

A police spokesman added: "While most people had a really great Halloween there are always a few muppets who want to spoil it for everyone and unfortunately this year was no different."



