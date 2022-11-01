News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Two arrested as group of 30 people stopped over 'rowdiness' on Halloween

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:16 PM November 1, 2022
Police officers

Police arrested two men in Lowestoft on Halloween night - Credit: Archant

Two men have been arrested after a group of more than 30 people were stopped by police for "rowdy" and anti-social behaviour on Halloween night.

The incident happened in Lowestoft's Whitton area, where police said two men used "serious potty language".

They were arrested under the pubic order act and one of the men in his teens is suspected of possessing cannabis after police said they found a suspicious package on him.

A spokesman for Lowestoft police said on Facebook "I won't tell you where he was hiding it, I'll leave that to your imagination".

He was questioned at Lowestoft police station and released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The other man in his 20s remains at the station assisting police with their enquiries.

A police spokesman added: "While most people had a really great Halloween there are always a few muppets who want to spoil it for everyone and unfortunately this year was no different."


Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Reece Mason from Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Lowestoft man jailed for three years after grooming teenage girl

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Globe Inn on High Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

Music venue closes its doors after challenging start and spiralling costs

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Clare Hugman with grandson Jenson

Family 'in pieces' after mum-of-four dies while on holiday in Turkey

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A male motorcyclist has been injured after a crash on the A12 in Lowestoft

Motorcyclist injured after crash on A12

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon