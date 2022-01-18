News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Two e-scooters and cannabis seized in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:17 PM January 18, 2022
Lowestoft Police have seized two scooters and a bag of cannabis.

Police in Lowestoft have seized two scooters and a bag of cannabis - Credit: Lowestoft Police

A pair of e-scooters and a bag of cannabis have been seized during a series of searches in Lowestoft.

During two nights of action in the town over the weekend, police carried out a series of stop and searches, including in the area Godetia Close area.

Police in Lowestoft spent last weekend carrying out a series of stop and searches.

Police in Lowestoft spent last weekend carrying out a series of stop and searches. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Officers seized the two scooters for road traffic offences during separate incidents.

The small amount of cannabis was confiscated during a stop and search.

Lowestoft Police have seized two scooters and a bag of cannabis.

Lowestoft Police have seized two scooters and a bag of cannabis. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Lowestoft Police have been carrying out a number of stop and searches in the north and south of the town.

Lowestoft Police have been carrying out a number of stop and searches in the north and south of the town. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Anyone who wishes to report an incident of anti-social behaviour in the town to the team can call 101.

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lowestoft benefits cheat failed to declare £180,000 inheritance

Jane Hunt

person
Mohammed Shahid Ali, from London, is wanted on recall to prison

Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jacobs Street in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Three due in court after teenager imprisoned and assaulted in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A 15-year-old was knocked off his bike by a man on a mobility scooter in Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft.

Norfolk Live News

Hunt for wanted man from Lowestoft

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon