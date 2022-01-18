Two e-scooters and cannabis seized in Lowestoft

Police in Lowestoft have seized two scooters and a bag of cannabis - Credit: Lowestoft Police

A pair of e-scooters and a bag of cannabis have been seized during a series of searches in Lowestoft.

During two nights of action in the town over the weekend, police carried out a series of stop and searches, including in the area Godetia Close area.

Officers seized the two scooters for road traffic offences during separate incidents.

The small amount of cannabis was confiscated during a stop and search.

Anyone who wishes to report an incident of anti-social behaviour in the town to the team can call 101.