Police seek help to identify man after wallet theft

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:40 AM November 27, 2021
Lowestoft Police want to identify a man in relation to the theft of a wallet in Millennium Way.

The male, wearing a bright red t-shirt and white trainers, was last spotted via a Ring doorbell camera.

Police would like to speak to the man in the hope he may be able to help with an ongoing investigation in relation to the wallet theft.

If you know the man or can provide any information that may identify him then please contact PC 1291 Scott Clarke at Lowestoft Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 37/60142/21.

