BMW stopped with 'enough cigarettes to cater entire 1980s darts tournament'
- Credit: PA
Arrests were made after police stopped a BMW and discovered "enough tobacco and cigarettes to cater an entire 1980s darts tournament".
During a routine patrol in Lowestoft on Friday (July 15), officers stopped a BMW near to Marine Parade.
The vehicle was being driven with no insurance and no licence.
But upon a search of the vehicle, police also discovered a large quantity of tobacco and cigarettes.
A Lowestoft Police spokesman wrote on its Facebook page: "Fantastic Stop by the East Sentinel team yesterday in Lowestoft.
"Officers from Sentinel stopped a BMW near to Marine Parade.
"The vehicle was coming back as no insurance and suspicions were raised even further when the vehicle was found to contain enough tobacco and cigarettes to cater an entire 1980’s Darts Tournament."
Most Read
- 1 Striking new £2.6m beach huts unveiled in 'wonderful' setting
- 2 'Truly historic' international Smack Race Festival to hit town waters
- 3 Burglars posing as servicemen shut woman in kitchen and steal money
- 4 Teen arrested after police raid finds large amount of cannabis and ketamine
- 5 BMW stopped with 'enough cigarettes to cater entire 1980s darts tournament'
- 6 Will schools send children home if it is too hot?
- 7 WATCH: Parachute jumper captures amazing footage of Suffolk coast
- 8 First-ever red weather warning for extreme heat issued in Suffolk
- 9 Popular chippy closes for refurb ahead of major shake-up
- 10 Rider escapes unharmed as moped bursts into flames
The driver was arrested along with two others on suspicion of counterfeit cigarettes and money laundering offences.
All three were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and enquiries continue.
The BMW was also seized.