BMW stopped with 'enough cigarettes to cater entire 1980s darts tournament'

Three arrested after police stopped a BMW and discovered "enough tobacco and cigarettes to cater an entire 1980s darts tournament" - Credit: PA

Arrests were made after police stopped a BMW and discovered "enough tobacco and cigarettes to cater an entire 1980s darts tournament".

During a routine patrol in Lowestoft on Friday (July 15), officers stopped a BMW near to Marine Parade.

The vehicle was being driven with no insurance and no licence.

But upon a search of the vehicle, police also discovered a large quantity of tobacco and cigarettes.

A Lowestoft Police spokesman wrote on its Facebook page: "Fantastic Stop by the East Sentinel team yesterday in Lowestoft.

"Officers from Sentinel stopped a BMW near to Marine Parade.

"The vehicle was coming back as no insurance and suspicions were raised even further when the vehicle was found to contain enough tobacco and cigarettes to cater an entire 1980’s Darts Tournament."

The driver was arrested along with two others on suspicion of counterfeit cigarettes and money laundering offences.

All three were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and enquiries continue.

The BMW was also seized.