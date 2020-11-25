Hunt for witnesses after 10 vandals target bike shelter

Published: 11:53 AM November 25, 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bike shelter, near to Water Lane in Lowestoft, was damaged. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Witnesses are being sought after a bike shelter was damaged.

Police are appealing for information in connection with the criminal damage incident in Lowestoft, which is believed to have involved a group of around 10 people.

It happened between 8.20pm and 8.25pm on October 29, as the bike shelter near to Water Lane in Lowestoft was damaged.

A police spokesman said: “The shelter had the Perspex panels broken by what was believed to be a group of approximately 10 people.”

Anyone who saw or heard any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of the offenders should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/62925/20, on 101 or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/conta.../existing-report-update

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org