CCTV images released after shop booze thefts

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:28 PM May 27, 2021   
Suffolk Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a theft in Lowestoft 

Suffolk Police would like to speak to this man in connection with theft in Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police have issued CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to after alcohol was stolen on two occasions from a Suffolk shop.

The first incident occurred at approximately 8.30pm on Saturday, April 17 at the Premier convenience store in Suffolk Road, Lowestoft. 

A man entered the shop and asked the cashier for two bottles of spirits and when it was placed on the counter, the man took it without paying.

Police have issued this CCTV image following theft offences in Lowestoft 

Police have issued this CCTV image following theft offences in Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk Police

And a further incident occurred on Saturday, April 24 at the same shop.

On this occasion, a man entered the shop and removed a case of 10 cans of lager from the shelf. He left without paying.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images about the incidents as he may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone who believes they recognise the man in the CCTV images, or who has any information, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/19245/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

