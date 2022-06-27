Alleged Lowestoft robber sees hearing adjourned as barristers strike

A hearing for an alleged robber accused of stealing a wallet containing between £600 and £700 has been adjourned due to strike action by barristers.

The alleged robbery took place on May 26 at about 11.10pm at a property on Hawthorn Avenue in the town when a man in his 60s opened the door to a man and a woman, who were known to him, who then grabbed and hit him.

The woman allegedly took the victim’s wallet with the money in it, with the victim suffering minor injuries.

Leon Daws, of Burnham Way, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, June 27 for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link.

He is charged with robbery and assault and was due to have entered pleas on Monday, but the hearing was adjourned because his barrister didn’t attend court as a result of strike action by his profession

The case was also adjourned because a woman has been charged in connection with the alleged robbery and is due to appear before magistrates on July 20.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned the plea and trial preparation hearing until August 12.

A trial lasting four to five days will take place during a two week warned list commencing October 17.

Barristers in England and Wales begun strike action on Monday in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Barristers on picket lines accused the government of not listening to their concerns about the criminal justice system, and are angry that a proposed pay rise of 15pc would not kick in immediately or apply to backlogged cases.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the barrister strikes are “regrettable” and will “only delay justice for victims” at a time when pressures on the criminal justice system have resulted in significant waiting times for cases to be concluded.

Monday’s walkout – the first of 14 days’ action planned for the next four weeks – meant that some courtrooms sat empty, while others were only able to swear juries in before adjourning cases until later in the week, when lawyers are available.