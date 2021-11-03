Rugby player lost tooth after unprovoked punch from former schoolmate

The rugby player was attacked in the Bridge Road area of Oulton Broad - Credit: Google Maps

A rugby player has been unable to train after he was punched in the face by a removal man he went to school with, a court has heard.

The Lowestoft & Yarmouth Rugby Club member had been on a night out in Oulton Broad on July 24 when he was punched by Jonathan Plunkett near the Wolf Inn.

The attack saw one of the victim's teeth fly out, leading to extensive dental work which is preventing him from any physical contact training.

Plunkett, 20, of Whiting Road, Oulton Broad, appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates's Court on Wednesday, where he admitted causing actual bodily harm.

Katharine Kibrya-Dean, prosecuting, said: "He punched him once in the mouth. There was a tooth of the victim found in the road."

The court heard they had gone to school together but were not friends and that Plunkett looked "aggressive" when he approached his victim.

The victim had to have emergency dental work and faces further treatment, with costs said to be around £4,800.

The court heard because of his ongoing dental issues he was unable to train with the rugby club and his confidence had been affected by Plunkett's attack

A victim statement added: "I have not got the confidence to go out in Oulton Broad. I am still very much in shock about what happened."

He also said his team mates had been affected by what had happened.

Dave Foulkes, mitigating for Plunkett, said that his client had sent a text to his victim the next day, part of which said: "Sorry for what happened, I hope you are alright."

Mr Foulkes added that Plunkett's attack was "entirely unacceptable", he could not remember the incident clearly and had never been in trouble before.

Mr Foulkes added: "It is something he has never done before."

The court heard a reference from Plunkett's employers at a removal company which described him as a popular and integral member of the team.

In a strange twist Mr Foulkes even gave his own reference as Plunkett had been part of a team that moved his house, calling him pleasant and hard working.

Plunkett was ordered by magistrates to carry out 300 hours unpaid work and pay compensation of £5,221 to his victim to cover dental work and ruined clothes.