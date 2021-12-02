'I was just really drunk' - man squared up to police after pub call-out
- Credit: Archant
A Lowestoft man who acted aggressively towards staff at a town centre pub has been fined £80 for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
Lewis Websdale's behaviour in the Volunteer pub had led to the police being called and he had then gone on to square up to an officer.
Websdale, 21, of Kirkley Run, pleaded guilty to being drink and disorderly in a public place outside the Volunteer pub when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The court heard he had acted aggressively toward pub staff and the general public and after refusing to give his details to police he had squared up to an officer.
Websdale, who is out of work, represented himself at court and said: "I was just really drunk. I was just far too drunk."
He was fined £80 and ordered by magistrates to pay a victim surcharge of £35 and £105 court costs.
