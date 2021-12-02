News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

'I was just really drunk' - man squared up to police after pub call-out

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 7:45 AM December 2, 2021
The Volunteer pub in Lowestoft has reopened - as it becomes the first Craft Union pub in the town. P

The Volunteer pub - Credit: Archant

A Lowestoft man who acted aggressively towards staff at a town centre pub has been fined £80 for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Lewis Websdale's behaviour in the Volunteer pub had led to the police being called and he had then gone on to square up to an officer.

Websdale, 21, of Kirkley Run, pleaded guilty to being drink and disorderly in a public place outside the Volunteer pub when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The court heard he had acted aggressively toward pub staff and the general public and after refusing to give his details to police he had squared up to an officer.

Websdale, who is out of work, represented himself at court and said: "I was just really drunk. I was just far too drunk."

He was fined £80 and ordered by magistrates to pay a victim surcharge of £35 and £105 court costs.


Most Read

  1. 1 Under-used council land to become sites for 3,000 homes
  2. 2 Three people arrested in Lowestoft as part of burglary crackdown
  3. 3 Teenager arrested on suspicion of arson after Lowestoft fire
  1. 4 Region's rebel MP: 'Im not grumpy' just acting in my peoples' best interests
  2. 5 Road closed for 'emergency' repairs to Victorian footbridge
  3. 6 Man appears in court for Lowestoft arson offences
  4. 7 Part of A47 closed in Lowestoft due to incident
  5. 8 Police release CCTV after Honda stolen from car park
  6. 9 Theatre lights to illuminate Church for 'really special' outdoor carol service
  7. 10 School 'honoured' after winning Active Primary School award
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Homes Under The Hammer was spotted being filmed in Lowestoft on Wednesday.

BBC film crew spotted filming in Lowestoft

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright, 16, from Lowestoft. 

'Ethan touched the lives of everyone': Family's emotional tribute to teen

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Alison Ducker, one of the highest-ranking female Kuk Sool Won martial artists in the world, has died

'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Police have issued a further warning for people to keep their sheds, garages and outbuildings secure

Police seek help to identify man after wallet theft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon