Scaffolder gets drink drive ban after driving erratically from pub
- Credit: Google Maps
A scaffolder has been banned from driving for 22 months after he got behind the wheel of his girlfriend's car while over the drink drive limit.
Jack Wilson was stopped by police in a Ford Index in Lowestoft after he was seen driving away from a pub erratically.
Magistrates heard Wilson, 24, of Wellington Esplanade, Lowestoft, had ignored a no turning sign and had nearly collided with a footpath.
He gave police a breath test reading of 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.
He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to drink driving and driving without insurance on May 22 when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.
The court heard he had thought about not driving home after leaving the pub, but had made a misjudgement.
Wilson, who had no previous convictions, also wrongly thought he was insured to drive his girlfriend's car.
Most Read
- 1 Pub gets dozens of calls asking - 'Do you know there's a dog on your roof?'
- 2 Best friends take over popular café in 'just heavenly' setting
- 3 Wooden fence panels stolen from front garden of home
- 4 Mystery of container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast solved
- 5 VW Golf seized and BMW driver warned over loud exhaust in Lowestoft
- 6 Father-of-four gets driving ban after night out in resort
- 7 Who put them up there? The mystery of the Lowestoft scarecrows
- 8 Banksy mural created to spark debate after town's artwork was sold
- 9 DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK
- 10 'A first for Lowestoft': Joy as new outdoor fitness equipment unveiled
He was banned from driving for 22 months and fined £369 and ordered to pay costs of £105 and a £37 victim surcharge.