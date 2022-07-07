Scaffolder gets drink drive ban after driving erratically from pub

Jack Wilson appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court where he admitted drink driving - Credit: Google Maps

A scaffolder has been banned from driving for 22 months after he got behind the wheel of his girlfriend's car while over the drink drive limit.

Jack Wilson was stopped by police in a Ford Index in Lowestoft after he was seen driving away from a pub erratically.

Magistrates heard Wilson, 24, of Wellington Esplanade, Lowestoft, had ignored a no turning sign and had nearly collided with a footpath.

He gave police a breath test reading of 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to drink driving and driving without insurance on May 22 when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

The court heard he had thought about not driving home after leaving the pub, but had made a misjudgement.

Wilson, who had no previous convictions, also wrongly thought he was insured to drive his girlfriend's car.

He was banned from driving for 22 months and fined £369 and ordered to pay costs of £105 and a £37 victim surcharge.