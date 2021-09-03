Drills and mountain bike stolen during Lowestoft shed burglary
- Credit: Google Images
Two drills, a pressure washer and a mountain bike were all stolen after burglars broke into a shed in the garden of a home in Lowestoft.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the shed burglary.
The shed in the garden of a home in Princes Road, Lowestoft was broken into at sometime between 10pm on Wednesday, September 1 and 10.15am on Thursday, September 2.
A police spokesman said: "Two drills were stolen together with a pressure washer and a black Carrera mountain bike.
"Can you help?"
If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/48442/21 via 101.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
