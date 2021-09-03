News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Drills and mountain bike stolen during Lowestoft shed burglary

Published: 12:55 PM September 3, 2021   
The shed in the garden of a home in Princes Road, Lowestoft was broken into

The shed in the garden of a home in Princes Road, Lowestoft was broken into. - Credit: Google Images

Two drills, a pressure washer and a mountain bike were all stolen after burglars broke into a shed in the garden of a home in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the shed burglary.

The shed in the garden of a home in Princes Road, Lowestoft was broken into at sometime between 10pm on Wednesday, September 1 and 10.15am on Thursday, September 2.

A police spokesman said: "Two drills were stolen together with a pressure washer and a black Carrera mountain bike.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/48442/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

