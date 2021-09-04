News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Security plea after mountain bike is stolen in shed burglary

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:26 AM September 4, 2021   
Burglars gained entry to a shed at a home in Raglan Street, Lowestoft.

Burglars gained entry to a shed at a home in Raglan Street, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Householders are being urged to ensure that their sheds, garages and outbuildings are secure following a recent spate of burglaries.

Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses after a mountain bike was stolen during a shed burglary in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are urging residents to review the security for their outbuildings after a shed burglary in Lowestoft.

"The insecure shed at a home in Raglan Street was entered sometime between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, September 1 and a Tiger mountain bike was stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

The security plea comes after a spate of garage burglaries in the past couple of weeks, while two drills, a pressure washer and a mountain bike were stolen this week after burglars broke into a shed in the garden of a home in Lowestoft.

Information should be directed to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/48448/21 via 101.

