Security plea after mountain bike is stolen in shed burglary
- Credit: Google Images
Householders are being urged to ensure that their sheds, garages and outbuildings are secure following a recent spate of burglaries.
Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses after a mountain bike was stolen during a shed burglary in Lowestoft.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are urging residents to review the security for their outbuildings after a shed burglary in Lowestoft.
"The insecure shed at a home in Raglan Street was entered sometime between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, September 1 and a Tiger mountain bike was stolen from inside.
"Can you help?"
The security plea comes after a spate of garage burglaries in the past couple of weeks, while two drills, a pressure washer and a mountain bike were stolen this week after burglars broke into a shed in the garden of a home in Lowestoft.
Information should be directed to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/48448/21 via 101.
Most Read
- 1 Full strength First Light Festival set for £200,000 boost
- 2 Bottles of alcohol and cigarettes stolen in burglaries in Lowestoft
- 3 Hoarding problems in Suffolk soar following lockdowns - as more help is proposed
- 4 New shop units bid for former office building in Lowestoft withdrawn
- 5 Banksy artwork increases price of empty Lowestoft store by £200,000
- 6 Drills and mountain bike stolen during Lowestoft shed burglary
- 7 Off duty lifeguards rescue swimmer injured in 'strong waves' at Southwold
- 8 Man assaulted in Lowestoft by three males
- 9 Are Suffolk residents getting noisier or have we just been home too much?
- 10 Trawlerboys up for FA Cup clash