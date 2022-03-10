Shoplifter stole John Smith's beer as he 'fancied a drink'

A shoplifter stole a case of John Smith's beer from a Lowestoft Co-op store as he "fancied a drink" a court heard.

Gary Chaffey was confronted by a member of staff at the Co-op store in London Road South as he sat by the shop with a large bulge in his jacket, which turned out to be the stolen beer.

Chaffey, 60, of London Road South, admitted stealing beer to the value of £10.50 on February 16 when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 9.

Richard Munton, prosecuting, said: "He specially fancied a drink."

The court heard Chaffey had complex health issues.

He had had a triple heart bypass, had diabetes and had mental health issues.

Chaffey, who is on benefits, was sentenced at the court to a six-month conditional discharge and ordered by magistrates to pay a victim surcharge of £22.



