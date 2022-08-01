News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Vandals smash window at Subway restaurant in Lowestoft

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:50 AM August 1, 2022
A subway store in Lowestoft was broken into during the early hours of this morning

A Subway store at a retail park on the Suffolk coast has been broken into. 

Police were alerted to the break-in at the Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft at about 6.15am on Monday. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are currently still at the scene. 

The front door of the fast food chain has been smashed in and tape has been put around the scene.

It is not yet clear if anything has been stolen. 


