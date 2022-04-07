Teenager admits attempted armed robbery at Lowestoft store
- Credit: Archant
A sentencing hearing for a teenager accused of attempted armed robbery at a Lowestoft store has been adjourned until next month.
Kyle Holder, of Notley Road, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, April 7, after admitting attempted robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a knife in a public place.
The 19-year-old was charged with the offences after an incident at Young's Convenience Store in Beaconsfield Road at 9.50pm on October 10 last year.
A man asked a member of staff for alcohol and cigarettes before placing a bag on the counter and demanding it be filled with cash.
The man was holding what appeared to be a small handgun.
The member of staff then walked out from behind the counter and the man backed away, brandishing a knife.
He continued to make demands before running off, leaving his bag on the counter.
Most Read
- 1 Dad jailed for assaults on girlfriend which saw baby taken away
- 2 Newly-renovated seaside holiday site goes on market for £1.5m
- 3 Firefighters respond as damage caused in popular park
- 4 Organisations 'at wits' end' dealing with fuel crisis
- 5 Man acquitted of sexually assaulting two girls
- 6 Knife-wielding masked intruders attack people in their own home
- 7 Six-figure sum to tackle almost 2,000 long-term empty homes in district
- 8 'He never failed to put smiles on faces': Memorial garden to honour Tony
- 9 Man from Lowestoft area dies week after three-vehicle crash
- 10 Serial paedophile jailed after grooming Canadian teenager
Holder was due to have been sentenced this week, but the hearing was adjourned until May 12 following an application by defence counsel, Andrew Thompson.