Teenager admits attempted armed robbery at Lowestoft store

A sentencing hearing for a teenager accused of attempted armed robbery at a Lowestoft store has been adjourned until next month.

Kyle Holder, of Notley Road, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, April 7, after admitting attempted robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a knife in a public place.

The 19-year-old was charged with the offences after an incident at Young's Convenience Store in Beaconsfield Road at 9.50pm on October 10 last year.

A man asked a member of staff for alcohol and cigarettes before placing a bag on the counter and demanding it be filled with cash.

The man was holding what appeared to be a small handgun.

The member of staff then walked out from behind the counter and the man backed away, brandishing a knife.

He continued to make demands before running off, leaving his bag on the counter.

Holder was due to have been sentenced this week, but the hearing was adjourned until May 12 following an application by defence counsel, Andrew Thompson.