Teenager arrested after suspected cannabis and cash found in home

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a quantity of suspected cannabis along with cash were found in a home in Lowestoft.

Police conducted a search at a property in St Margaret's Road at about 5pm on Thursday, September 22.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the suspected cannabis and cash were found in a tin with some scales also inside.

During the search two mobile phones were also recovered, the spokesman added.

An 18-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquires.