News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Teenager arrested after suspected cannabis and cash found in home

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:01 PM September 26, 2022
A teenager has been arrested after cannabis and cash were found at a property in Lowestoft

A teenager has been arrested after cannabis and cash were found at a property in Lowestoft - Credit: Google Maps

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a quantity of suspected cannabis along with cash were found in a home in Lowestoft. 

Police conducted a search at a property in St Margaret's Road at about 5pm on Thursday, September 22. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the suspected cannabis and cash were found in a tin with some scales also inside. 

During the search two mobile phones were also recovered, the spokesman added. 

An 18-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis. 

He was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquires. 

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Pakefield beach is a dellightfully wild, rural fringe of Lowestoft. Photo: Lindsay Want

Police identify man after victim sworn at in 'dog biting incident'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_wellwellwell_lowestoft_sep22

New bistro opening in Lowestoft already has plans for expansion

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The New Taco Bell restaurant in Lowestoft town centre opens on September 21.

Food and Drink

'Say Hola!' New Taco Bell restaurant opening in coastal town

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Piers Colby at The Grit in Lowestoft.

New lease of life as former court rooms promote town's 'unique heritage'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon