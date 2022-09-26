Teenager arrested after suspected cannabis and cash found in home
Published: 1:01 PM September 26, 2022
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a quantity of suspected cannabis along with cash were found in a home in Lowestoft.
Police conducted a search at a property in St Margaret's Road at about 5pm on Thursday, September 22.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the suspected cannabis and cash were found in a tin with some scales also inside.
During the search two mobile phones were also recovered, the spokesman added.
An 18-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.
He was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquires.