Teenager arrested on suspicion of arson after Lowestoft fire
- Credit: Neil Perry
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of an arson attack in Lowestoft.
Police and fire crews were called to a blaze at the front door of a house on Hall Road in Oulton Broad at 4.35am on Monday (November 29) morning.
There were no injuries reported in the attack.
A Suffolk police spokesman said: "We received a report of a fire at a property on Hall Road in Lowestoft this morning.
"A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and taken into custody."
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman added: "We were called to reports of a fire at a two-storey mid terrace house.
"The fire service used breathing equipment, a hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the fire."
The scene was made safe at 5.34am.