Teenager arrested on suspicion of arson after Lowestoft fire

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:41 PM November 29, 2021
Police have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of arson after a fire on Hall Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Neil Perry

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of an arson attack in Lowestoft.

Police and fire crews were called to a blaze at the front door of a house on Hall Road in Oulton Broad at 4.35am on Monday (November 29) morning.

There were no injuries reported in the attack.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "We received a report of a fire at a property on Hall Road in Lowestoft this morning.

"A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and taken into custody."

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman added: "We were called to reports of a fire at a two-storey mid terrace house.

"The fire service used breathing equipment, a hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the fire."

The scene was made safe at 5.34am.

