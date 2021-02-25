Teen lands in court over spate of thefts from vehicles

Published: 6:32 PM February 25, 2021

Iestyn Evans, 18, of Commercial Road, in Lowestoft was given an 18-month community order, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work in connection with a series of thefts from motor vehicles and vehicle interference offences across Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A teenager who carried out a spate of thefts from motor vehicles has helped police return the items he stole.

Iestyn Evans, 18, of Commercial Road, appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 24, where he was given an 18-month community order, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay compensation.

His sentence follows three charges for theft from motor vehicle offences, which all happened in Lowestoft between December 6 and December 14 and two further charges following incidents involving interference with motor vehicles that happened on December 17 in the town.

After being charged with these offences, Evans asked for 24 other offences to be taken into consideration.

All of these offences happened between November and December last year in Carlton Colville, Pakefield and Lowestoft and involved thefts from motor vehicles and interference with motor vehicles.

PC Tim Barrell, from the Operation Converter team, said: "Iestyn Evans was approached after being charged by police in relation to theft from motor vehicle offences and while on court bail, he made voluntary admissions to a further 24 offences.

"All of these offences were committed overnight.

"Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team investigated a number of the theft from motor vehicle offences, with their excellent work resulting in the arrest and charge of Evans.

"Whilst on court bail he was approached by specialist officers from Operation Converter and through our work, supported by the SNT, he admitted to the further offences."

Operation Converter is an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes.

PC Barrell added: "Evans apologised for his actions and assisted police in returning property linked to a number of offences.

"By working with us, he will be able to move forward with a clean slate without the fear of further charges in the future.”