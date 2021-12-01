Man appears in court for Lowestoft arson offences
- Credit: Archant
A teenager has appeared before magistrates charged with three counts of arson.
Brandon Quilter, 19, has been charged with three separate incidents of arson in Lowestoft across November.
The most recent arson took place around 4:30am on Monday, November 29, where the front door of a property in Hall Road was set alight.
Police arrested a suspect in the town a short time later, who was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Quilter, of Evergreen Road, was subsequently charged with arson endangering life.
He has also been charged with two counts of arson after a Ford Fiesta was set alight at about 5am on November 4, and a Toyota Avensis at about 6am on November 23.
Both vehicles were parked in the vicinity of Hall Road.
Quilter appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 1, where he was remanded in custody pending a next hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, December 23.