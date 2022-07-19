Teen strangled and punched in face during fight in Lowestoft

A teenage boy was strangled and punched in the face during a fight in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

A teenage boy was punched in the face and strangled during a fight in Lowestoft.

The incident happened at 4pm on Tuesday, July 12, in Long Road at the junction with Aldwyck Way, where an altercation took place between two people.

One of them strangled and punched the other in his face.

An unknown man and woman stopped and spoke to the injured child and helped him get home.

The individuals concerned are thought to be known to each other.

Police are keen to speak with the involved parties.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/44462/22.

Call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.