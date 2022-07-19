Teen strangled and punched in face during fight in Lowestoft
Published: 5:19 PM July 19, 2022
- Credit: Google
A teenage boy was punched in the face and strangled during a fight in Lowestoft.
The incident happened at 4pm on Tuesday, July 12, in Long Road at the junction with Aldwyck Way, where an altercation took place between two people.
One of them strangled and punched the other in his face.
An unknown man and woman stopped and spoke to the injured child and helped him get home.
The individuals concerned are thought to be known to each other.
Police are keen to speak with the involved parties.
Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/44462/22.
Most Read
- 1 Man who died in industrial incident at plastics factory named
- 2 Man in 50s airlifted to hospital after crash in Suffolk
- 3 Delays warning with road set to be closed for gas works
- 4 Crowds rush to beach as heatwave hits coast
- 5 Work starts with theatre to expand with £300,000 development
- 6 Kessingland man died in fall from Orwell Bridge
- 7 Entertainment aplenty as 1940s themed event showcased in town
- 8 Former butchers shop set to be auctioned off
- 9 BMW stopped with 'enough cigarettes to cater entire 1980s darts tournament'
- 10 Brand new original musical to premiere in Lowestoft
Call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.