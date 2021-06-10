Teenager threatened with screwdriver and robbed by man

Published: 1:15 PM June 10, 2021

A teenager was threatened with a screwdriver and robbed by a man, in an attack which saw his mountain bike, iPhone and several personal items stolen.

Police received a report that a teenager was the victim of a robbery in Lowestoft on Wednesday, June 9..

At about 11.20pm on Yarmouth Road a 17 year old boy was pushed to the ground by a suspect who then pulled out a screwdriver and pressed it to his chest and neck.

The suspect demanded the victim's mountain bike, iPhone and ear pods - along with his bag and all its contents. The teenager was not, however, physically injured.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of robbery and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.

Enquiries are on-going into the incident and anyone who witnessed it should contact Lowestoft Cid, quoting crime reference: 37/30522/21.