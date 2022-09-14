Teenage boys arrested in connection with chainsaw theft

Police recovered a chainsaw that is believed to have been stolen - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Two teenage boys have been arrested in Lowestoft on suspicion of stealing a chainsaw.

Police were called to Somerleyton Road following reports of two boys carrying suspected stolen goods.

The incident happened at 8.30pm on Tuesday, September 13.

The two boys, one aged 13 and the other 14, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Police confiscated an orange and white STIHL chainsaw that is believed to have been stolen.

The boys were taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning, where they remain.

Anyone who recognises the chainsaw is asked to contact Lowestoft Police on 101 with the relevant serial number or proof of ownership.

Members of the public with information regarding the incident are asked to contact the police quoting reference 37/59221/22.