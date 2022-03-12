Man recovering in hospital four months after crash

A man in his 50s remains in hospital more than four months after a crash as he continues to recover from serious injuries.

The man was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car in a crash on Tom Crisp Way, in Lowestoft, just after 8.30pm on October 30.

Emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, responded with road closures put in place following the crash that involved a Jaguar XE and a pedestrian.

Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The injured man was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after suffering serious injuries.

He has since been transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as he continues his recovery.

This week, a police spokesman said: “The pedestrian is doing well and is in long term recovery at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as he is walking and talking.

"Following police enquiries there is also going to be no further action from officers regarding this incident.”



