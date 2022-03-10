Unlicensed VW Passat driver ignored police order to stop
- Credit: Mick Howes
An unlicensed driver who failed to stop for a police officer and drove through a red light in Lowestoft town centre has been banned for six months.
Jackson Cook was driving a VW Passat when he was spotted by police and asked to stop.
Cook then sped up and headed to Denmark Road and Station Square, where he drove through a red light at a pedestrian crossing.
On Wednesday Cook, 27, of Sands Lane, Oulton, admitted at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court to failing to comply with an order to stop a moving vehicle, failing to comply with a red light at a signal controlled crossing and using a car without a licence and without insurance on September 11 last year.
The court heard Cook had previous driving convictions, including a drink drive offence from 2019.
Representing himself, Cook said he had been been driving to collect his daughters and had not been taking medication for his ADHD at the time.
He added: "Obviously I have done wrong."
As well as a six-month driving ban Cook was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.