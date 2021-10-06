Lowestoft car left covered in paint following attack

Published: 4:32 PM October 6, 2021

A Suffolk woman was left in shock after waking up to discover her vehicle was covered in paint.

Natalie Routledge, 30, from Carlton Colville, 'couldn't believe her eyes' after seeing what had happened to her white Porsche during the night.

"We were left confused and shaken as to why we were targeted. It's horrible to think about it," she said.

Ms Routledge managed to remove the paint by using a pressure washer and discovered it to be a water-based paint.

The Porsche 911 Carrera is now in the garage following the paint attack.

"Unfortunately, it rained last night so any fingerprints would have been washed away quickly."

"We think it was a random attack because we live on a busy road and have a nice car," she added.

Although Ms Routledge does have a home security doorbell which captures movement, it failed to activate. However, a neighbour has come forward with footage of someone running away which she hopes will help.

"We have found drops of paint on the driveway and leading down a passageway on a road from us. The tin of paint was also found near Hedley Lane and it is only five or 10 minutes away from our house."

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed: "At some point between 8pm on October 5) and 7am on October 6 paint was poured over a Porsche 911 Carrera by an unknown offender/s in Cowslip Crescent, Carlton Colville. The paint tin was found at the bottom of Ashburnham Way.

"Any witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious, should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/55723/21."