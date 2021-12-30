News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Car stolen from driveway in Lowestoft is found in Beccles

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:57 PM December 30, 2021
police

A car stolen from a Lowestoft driveway has been found in Beccles. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A car stolen from a driveway in Lowestoft has been found in Beccles, with police currently hunting the thief.

The grey Volvo was stolen from a driveway in Dubordien Close in the town's Woods Meadow housing estate at 4.30am on Wednesday, December 29, before it was found later in the day in Banham Road in Beccles.

Once found it was then recovered by officers after they were alerted to the missing car at about 11.05am.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Suffolk Police by calling 101 quoting crime reference number: 37/73549/21.



Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News
Beccles News

