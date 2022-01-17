Lowestoft man arrested 200 miles from home after police hunt

A Lowestoft man wanted on recall to prison has been arrested by police. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A man wanted by police has been arrested in the West Midlands after an appeal to the public.

Graham Elverstone, 32, who is from Lowestoft, was wanted on recall to prison and was arrested in Worcester on Wednesday, January 12.

Elverstone, of no fixed abode, has been returned to the prison system.

Officers have thanked the public for their help with the matter.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.