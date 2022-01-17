News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Lowestoft man arrested 200 miles from home after police hunt

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:17 PM January 17, 2022
Police were called to a house in Gisleham. Picture: Denise Bradley

A Lowestoft man wanted on recall to prison has been arrested by police. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A man wanted by police has been arrested in the West Midlands after an appeal to the public.

Graham Elverstone, 32, who is from Lowestoft, was wanted on recall to prison and was arrested in Worcester on Wednesday, January 12.

Elverstone, of no fixed abode, has been returned to the prison system.

Officers have thanked the public for their help with the matter.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An aerial shot of the Gull Wing bridge in construction in Lowestoft, taken on January 7 2022.

Lowestoft's third crossing development revealed in new photos

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A 15-year-old was knocked off his bike by a man on a mobility scooter in Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft.

Norfolk Live News

Hunt for wanted man from Lowestoft

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lowestoft benefits cheat failed to declare £180,000 inheritance

Jane Hunt

person
Cleveland Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft

Suffolk Constabulary

Man and woman arrested as cash and drugs seized in raid

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon