Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Father-of-four gets driving ban after night out in resort

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:18 PM July 6, 2022
Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth

Wayne Paraire had driven over the limit along Marine Parade - Credit: James Bass

A Lowestoft father-of-four who got in his car while over the drink drive limit after a night out in Great Yarmouth has been banned from driving for 14 months.

Wayne Paraire, 38, of Edgerton Road, was stopped by police in his Vauxhall Zafira on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile in the early hours of May 28 this year.

He gave police a breath test reading of 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

On Wednesday Paraire pleaded guilty to drink driving on Marine Parade when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

The court heard that when Paraire, who had no previous convictions, would normally go on a night out he would leave his car and walk home and then pick it up later.

Lucy Brakewell, mitigating, said her client was a "caring parent"and he could find no excuse as to why he decided to drive home after drinking.

As well as a 14 month-driving ban Paraire was fined £120 and ordered to pay £105 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Lowestoft News
Great Yarmouth News

