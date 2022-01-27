Weightlifter abused hospital staff after five day drinking binge

A drunken weightlifter abused hospital staff after he went on a five day drinking binge to see in the New Year.

Joseph Pearce, 35, had repeatedly sworn at staff and patients in the accident and emergency ward at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston on January 5, leading to the police being called.

On Wednesday, Pearce, of Church Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely the James Paget University Hospital.

The court heard he had been drinking for five days and had 42 convictions for 68 offences.

Representing himself, Pearce, who said he liked taking part in weightlifting competitions, apologised for his actions.

He said he had given up drinking since the incident.

Pearce was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

Judge David Wilson, sentencing, said: "You have made a disgrace of yourself."