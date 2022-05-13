Woman arrested after cannabis and edible highs seized in police raid

A woman has been arrested in connection with suspected drug offences after police raided a Lowestoft home and found a large number of cannabis products and edible highs.

Officers from the Operational Sentinel and Scorpion teams conducted a drugs raid on Wednesday, May 11, at a property on Factory Street in the town.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supplying of controlled drug and possession with intent to supply and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

She was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police say cannabis edibles are laced with mood altering ingredients which can cause side effects such as the loss of consciousness or coordination, hallucinations, vomiting, lethargy, and heart problems.

They are also illegal and anyone in possession of a product containing Class B drugs risks arrest and prosecution.

Officers say the illicit manufacture of the snacks means production is unregulated, meaning levels of potency can vary, with a high chance other harmful substances are mixed in.

Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood is urged to contact police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.