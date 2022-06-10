Woman charged with two Lowestoft burglaries

A woman was charged with two counts of burglary in Lowestoft - Credit: Archant

A woman has appeared in court charged with two burglaries in Lowestoft.

Aimee Hayward-Rutter, 26 and of no fixed address, was arrested by police on June 8 and taken to Yarmouth police station for questioning in connection with two incidents, one on May 18 in Kirkley Cliff Road and one on June 5 in Manor Court.

She was charged with two counts of burglary.

Hayward-Rutter appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court yesterday, June 9, where she was bailed to return to Ipswich Crown Court on July 7.