Police hunt witness after 'intoxicated' woman grabs buggy with child inside
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
A woman believed to be intoxicated grabbed the handle of another woman’s buggy with a child inside.
It happened between 3pm and 3.20pm on Tuesday, December 16, in High Street near the junction with St Margaret’s Road.
A woman was pushing her child in a buggy when she was approached by another woman who grabbed hold of the handle.
The victim pushed her away and quickly walked off from her, before then phoning the police.
The suspect is believed to have been intoxicated.
She is described as white, approximately 5ft 7in tall and was wearing a black puffer coat with a fur-lined hood, with the hood up.
Officers are keen to identify and speak to the woman depicted in the CCTV still who police believe may have witnessed the incident taking place.
The woman is urged to contact Lowestoft police.
Any other witnesses, or anyone driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who may have footage which could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference: 37/71128/21.
