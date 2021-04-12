News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Woman punched on the ground after walking crutch was kicked away

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 2:40 PM April 12, 2021   
st margaret's road lowestoft

The assault happened on St Margaret's Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

Police have launched a witness appeal after a woman was kicked to the ground and punched by a man and other woman.

The incident happened on St Margaret’s Road, Lowestoft, between 10.30am and 10.45am on Thursday, March 25.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, was approached by an unknown man and woman who asked if she had any money.

After the victim replied ‘no’, the victim’s walking crutch was kicked away from her, causing her to fall to the floor, before she was punched in the ribs and to the right side of her face, causing reddening.

She was taken to James Paget Hospital as a precaution and later discharged.

You may also want to watch:

The man is described as white, around six-foot tall, in his late twenties, and was wearing black jeans and a black and white top.

The woman is described as white, in her late twenties, with long black hair. She was wearing a white puffer-style jacket and black jogging bottoms with white stripes down the sides.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub and restaurant group 'looking forward' to re-opening popular venues
  2. 2 'Innovative' new street light sparks interest on the coast
  3. 3 Road to be closed and traffic diverted for a week
  1. 4 'We can't wait' - Boutique owners prepare for April 12 re-opening
  2. 5 Lowestoft mother spared jail after admitting cruelty to one-year-old son
  3. 6 'A redevelopment opportunity' - Empty town centre shop and maisonette set for auction
  4. 7 Woman scared to leave her house after being closely followed by man
  5. 8 Closing coastal footbridge will have 'devastating' impact, pub owner says
  6. 9 Investigations continuing after drugs seized during police raid
  7. 10 Woman punched on the ground after walking crutch was kicked away

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are urging witnesses or anyone knows those responsible, to contact Suffolk Police, quoting reference 37/14725/21, via:

Website – http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The site develops for the new McDonald's drive-thru restaurant at Horn Hill in Lowestoft.

Updated

Work on new McDonald’s restaurant nears completion

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Kimberley Road, Lowestoft.

Lowestoft man admits sending revenge porn to ex-partner's family

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The vehicle was stolen from Marine Parade in Lowestoft.

Man made £1,000 in two days selling 'leftover' cannabis stash

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Woodworks Art Cafe have launched the first social prescribing café in Lowestoft

Coastal café launches to tackle social isolation after lockdown

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon