Woman punched on the ground after walking crutch was kicked away

Published: 2:40 PM April 12, 2021

Police have launched a witness appeal after a woman was kicked to the ground and punched by a man and other woman.

The incident happened on St Margaret’s Road, Lowestoft, between 10.30am and 10.45am on Thursday, March 25.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, was approached by an unknown man and woman who asked if she had any money.

After the victim replied ‘no’, the victim’s walking crutch was kicked away from her, causing her to fall to the floor, before she was punched in the ribs and to the right side of her face, causing reddening.

She was taken to James Paget Hospital as a precaution and later discharged.

You may also want to watch:

The man is described as white, around six-foot tall, in his late twenties, and was wearing black jeans and a black and white top.

The woman is described as white, in her late twenties, with long black hair. She was wearing a white puffer-style jacket and black jogging bottoms with white stripes down the sides.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are urging witnesses or anyone knows those responsible, to contact Suffolk Police, quoting reference 37/14725/21, via:

Website – http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update