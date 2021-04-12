Woman scared to leave her house after being closely followed by man

Published: 1:55 PM April 12, 2021

Tia Jessie was first followed by the man outside Tinkerbelle on London Road South. - Credit: Google Maps

A young woman has described how she is now scared to leave her house after a man followed her home closely during the night.

Tia Jessie, 20, has lived in Lowestoft all of her life and has never experienced feeling any sense of danger on the town's streets.

But this all changed on Saturday, April 3, when a man followed her and only stopped when she got in a taxi.

Miss Jessie said: "At 09.50pm on Saturday I was walking back home from my mum's house on Florence Road.

"At the Pakefield end of London Road South, I noticed a man walking behind me from Tinkerbelle shop onwards and I didn't think anything of it.

"I then noticed he started getting closer to me so I decided to turn right down the alley to KFC.

"He also turned down the alley and that's when I started to get worried."

The man continued to follow Miss Jessie when she took a turn by KFC. - Credit: Google Maps

As Miss Jessie continued her walk home, the man gradually got closer and closer.

She said: "I got on to Marine Parade and I saw a taxi there and I decided to just get in.

"I looked back and the man just ran off.

"I'm too scared to even leave my house alone now, this incident has really shaken me."

Miss Jessie eventually got in a taxi on Marine Parade and the man ran off. - Credit: Google Maps

Suffolk Constabulary has confirmed it has appealed for witnesses to the incident..

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "Police were called shortly after 10.50pm on Saturday, April 3 following reports that an unknown male followed a woman, aged in her 20s, on foot for 15 minutes from London Road South in Pakefield to Marine Parade in Lowestoft.

"The woman changed directions and crossed the road multiple times but the male continued to follow her.

"The woman then got into a taxi at around 10.30pm and the unknown male then ran into a park on Marine Parade.

"The male did not attempt to speak to the woman but she was left feeling distressed by the incident.

"Patrols and further enquiries are being carried out in the area including the viewing of CCTV.

"The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build.

"He was wearing a dark puffa jacket with the hood up, a face mask, jeans and had his hands in his pockets."