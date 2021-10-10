News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Police cordon off woodland near beach

person

Anthony Carroll

Published: 2:20 PM October 10, 2021   
Lowestoft North Beach on Sunday. The beach level is even lower.

Police were called to the North Beach area in Lowestoft - Credit: Martin Seuneke

Police in Lowestoft have sealed off a woodland near the town's North Beach after personal items were found there.

The items were found on Friday night at the woodland near the car park on North Beach, leading to an investigation being carried out.

An eyewitness saw two police officers at the cordon today.

Suffolk police said they were called at 8.15pm on Friday after a member of the public found a number of personal items in the woodland.

The force said officers remain at the scene while enquiries are being carried out.


Lowestoft News

