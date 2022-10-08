Male arrested for allegedly swearing and urinating in public

A male was arrested for allegedly swearing and urinating in public in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft Police confirmed that a member of the public had attempted to help what they thought was an unconscious male in south Lowestoft on Friday (October 7) and an ambulance had also been called to help.

But officers said the male allegedly swore at the person attempting to help and then urinated everywhere.

Following the incident, police arrested the male for public order offences and he was taken to custody.