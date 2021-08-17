Man released from hospital after ploughing BMW into home

Published: 5:41 PM August 17, 2021

The destroyed conservatory wall at the home on Wharfedale in Carlton Colville after the car had been removed last week. - Credit: Mick Howes

Investigations are continuing as a man was released from hospital almost a week after a serious crash.

The man, in his 20s, suffered serious injuries after a silver BMW crashed into the side of a house in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

Emergency services were called shortly before 11.50pm last Tuesday, August 10, following reports of a collision involving a single vehicle.

The BMW had careered off the road and was in collision with the home on Wharfedale, with the driver subsequently taken to hospital.

The car was pulled out of the brick conservatory at the home on the junction of Wharfedale and Ribblesdale last Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, August 17, a police spokesman said: "The driver was due to be discharged on Monday and the investigation is ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, the manner of driving or if you have any dashcam footage call the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting reference CAD 460 of August 10, on 101.







