Man remains in hospital after crash involving Jaguar XE
- Credit: Google Images
A man in his 50s remains in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries almost two months after a crash.
The man was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car in a crash on Tom Crisp Way, in Lowestoft, just after 8.30pm on October 30.
Emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, responded with road closures put in place following the crash that involved a Jaguar XE and a pedestrian
The injured man was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after suffering serious injuries.
This week, a police spokesman said: "The man is still in hospital being treated for serious injuries."
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.
Information should be directed to Suffolk police on quoting reference number CAD 361 of October 30.
