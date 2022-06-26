Investigations continuing after man suffers serious injuries in crash

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after they were found on a road in Blundeston. - Credit: Mick Howes

Investigations are continuing after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a possible road traffic collision in Blundeston, near Lowestoft, in which a man in his 50s suffered serious head injuries.

Police investigations were carried out after a cyclist was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being found on a road in Blundeston - Credit: Mick Howes

It happened more than four weeks ago, and officers have issued a further appeal for witnesses and information about the incident.

Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 10.43am on Saturday, May 21 to reports that a male cyclist had been found injured in Flixton Road at the junction with Somerleyton Road on the B1074 in Blundeston.

Police investigations were carried out after a cyclist was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being found on a road in Blundeston - Credit: Mick Howes

The cyclist suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Officers said that the man in his 50s has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing.

"We are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have information or may have seen the cyclist in the area at the time."

Contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting crime reference CAD 118 of May 21, on 101.