Man from Lowestoft area dies week after three-vehicle crash

Road markings are still visible on the busy stretch of Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft as investigations continue. - Credit: Mick Howes

A man from the Lowestoft area died in hospital more than a week after suffering serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash.

With police investigations continuing, and the results of post mortem examinations awaited, it is understood that the man suffered a medical episode at the wheel prior to the crash.

The man, aged in his 80s, was driving towards Kessingland- when the collision happened shortly before 11.55am on Friday, March 25.

Police, the East of England Ambulance Service, fire crews from Lowestoft South and the East Anglian Air Ambulance all responded following reports of a three-vehicle collision involving a red Ford Focus, white Vauxhall Vivaro and white Volkswagen Tiguan.

The scene of the three-vehicle crash on the A12 Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft on March 25. - Credit: Mark White

The man, who was driving the red Ford Focus, was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, while the drivers of the Vauxhall and Volkswagen were assessed at the scene but didn't require hospital treatment.

With the road closed in both directions for almost five hours, investigations were carried out at the scene after the crash, which happened not far from the footbridge over Bloodmoor Road.

Road markings are still visible on the busy stretch of Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft as police investigations continue. - Credit: Mick Howes

With inquiries ongoing this week, and witnesses to the crash sought, road markings are still visible on the busy stretch of Bloodmoor Road.

The markings, highlighting where the three vehicles ended up, could still be seen near to one of the 40mph signs on the road as investigations continue.

Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

According to CrashMap, which uses official data published by the Department for Transport from police force records, there has been three serious crashes and 12 slight injury collisions mapped on Bloodmoor Road - on the straight stretch of road between the two roundabouts - between 2000 and June last year.

According to the most recent Suffolk-wide road safety figures, there were 20 deaths from crashes on the county's roads in the year up to December 20, 2021.

Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

This was compared to 10 deaths over the same timeframe in 2020, according to Suffolk Constabulary.

In 2019, there were 25 deaths on the county's roads.

Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The man, from the Lowestoft area, was driving towards Kessingland before the collision, which led to the road being closed in both directions.

"The man, aged in his eighties, sadly died at hospital on Saturday, April 2."

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting CAD 135 of March 25 on 101.