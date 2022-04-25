Man abused and spat at by three youths in Lowestoft

A man was abused and spat at by youths on Water Lane in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been abused and spat at in broad daylight while walking in Lowestoft.

The man, in his 30s, was walking along an old railway line in Water Lane, near the leisure centre and college in the Suffolk town on Tuesday, April 12, when he was abused and spat at by three youths.

Officers would like anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any other information to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference 37/22442/22.