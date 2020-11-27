Trial date set for man accused of assaulting two police officers

Published: 3:45 PM November 27, 2020

The trial of a Lowestoft man accused of assaulting two police officers will take place in October next year.

Before Ipswich Crown court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday, November 27 was Alex King, 34, of The Hemplands, Lowestoft.

He pleaded not guilty to assaulting two police officers, damaging glasses belonging to one of the officers and having a blade in The Hemplands, Lowestoft.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on March 14 this year.

Judge David Goodin adjourned the case and said King’s trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing October 11 next year.