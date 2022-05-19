News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man denies robbing alleged victim of mobile phone

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:20 PM May 19, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man from Kirkley will have to wait more than a year for his trial to take place.

Joshua Chaplin, 29, of Kirkley Cliff, south Lowestoft appeared at Ipswich Crown Court after being accused of robbery.

Chaplin appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, May 18 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He pleaded not guilty to robbing the alleged victim of a mobile phone on September 15 last year.

The court heard that Chaplin’s trial will get under way on July 31 next year, with a further case management hearing due to take place on October 21 this year.

