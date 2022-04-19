'Sorry, I've got to do this': Man apologised to before being punched

A man was assaulted in the Marina Pizza takeaway in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

A man was apologised to before being punched in the face in a takeaway restaurant in Lowestoft.

The 31-year-old victim was sitting in Marina Pizza, in Pier Terrace, just after 2.20am on Sunday, April 10, when an unknown man came up to him and said: "Sorry, I've got to do this" and punched him in the jaw.

The man was not injured in the incident.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information has been asked to contact police and quote crime reference number 27/21194/22.