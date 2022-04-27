News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Lowestoft man accused of sexual assault appears in court

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:32 PM April 27, 2022
Norwich Magistrates Court.

Norwich Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court after being accused of sexual assault in Lowestoft.

Reece Mason, of Marine Parade, Lowestoft, was charged with two offences of sexual assault and one offence of grooming.

The charges relate to an incident at Kirkley Fen Park in Southwell Road between 6pm and 7.30pm on Monday, April 25.

Mason appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 27, and was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 24.

