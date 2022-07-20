Man arrested for drink driving after crashing into wall and fleeing scene
Published: 5:10 PM July 20, 2022
- Credit: Lowestoft Police
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a wall and fleeing the scene.
The collision happened at about 1.15am on July 17 in Gunton Church Lane in Lowestoft.
The driver collided with a front garden wall of a property before then driving off away from the scene.
Officers later arrested a 31-year-old man from Lowestoft under suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop.
He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was released under investigation.