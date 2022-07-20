News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested for drink driving after crashing into wall and fleeing scene

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:10 PM July 20, 2022
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a wall in Lowestoft

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a wall and fleeing the scene.

The collision happened at about 1.15am on July 17 in Gunton Church Lane in Lowestoft.

The debris left after the front garden wall was crashed into in Lowestoft

The driver collided with a front garden wall of a property before then driving off away from the scene.

Officers later arrested a 31-year-old man from Lowestoft under suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was released under investigation. 

